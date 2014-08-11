MUMBAI, Aug 11 Average tea prices in India, the
world's second-biggest producer, extended losses at last week's
auction due to a rise in supplies from the top producing
north-eastern state of Assam.
The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 164.87
rupees per kg last week, down 1.7 percent from the previous
auction, while prices of the dust grade dropped 3.7 percent to
165.17 rupees per kg.
"Demand was weak and CTC leaf supplies were higher. A large
part of CTC remained unsold on auction platform," said a
Kolkata-based dealer.
India's tea production in June rose 3.3 percent from a year
earlier to 141.32 million kg as plucking gained momentum in the
southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the
state-run Tea Board said last week.
Prices at the latest auction (Aug.5-7)
(Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price
---------------------------------------------------------------
CTC Leaf 3,033,294 1,803,337 164.87
CTC Dust 1,410,011 1,013,217 165.17
Prices in the previous auction (July 30, 31 and Aug. 1)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price
---------------------------------------------------------------
CTC Leaf 2,844,243 2,014,865 167.69
CTC Dust 1,475,990 1,078,356 171.58
Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association
