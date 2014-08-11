MUMBAI, Aug 11 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, extended losses at last week's auction due to a rise in supplies from the top producing north-eastern state of Assam. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 164.87 rupees per kg last week, down 1.7 percent from the previous auction, while prices of the dust grade dropped 3.7 percent to 165.17 rupees per kg. "Demand was weak and CTC leaf supplies were higher. A large part of CTC remained unsold on auction platform," said a Kolkata-based dealer. India's tea production in June rose 3.3 percent from a year earlier to 141.32 million kg as plucking gained momentum in the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the state-run Tea Board said last week. Prices at the latest auction (Aug.5-7) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,033,294 1,803,337 164.87 CTC Dust 1,410,011 1,013,217 165.17 Prices in the previous auction (July 30, 31 and Aug. 1) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,844,243 2,014,865 167.69 CTC Dust 1,475,990 1,078,356 171.58 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)