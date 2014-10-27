MUMBAI, Oct 27 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, edged lower at last week's auction on sluggish demand, though a drop in supplies restricted the downside. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 150.27 rupees per kg last week, down 0.9 percent from the previous auction, while prices of the dust grade rose 1.9 percent to 154.93 rupees per kg. "Due to Diwali festival some buyers didn't participate in the auction. The offered quantity was also lower than the previous auction," said a dealer based in eastern city of Kolkata. India's tea production in August edged up 2.3 percent from a year earlier to 159.12 million kg due to higher plucking in the North-East, the state-run Tea Board said. Prices at the latest auction (Oct.21-22) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1,981,544 1,659,089 150.27 CTC Dust 897,718 723,641 154.93 Prices in the previous auction (Oct.14-15) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,685,494 2,220,291 151.67 CTC Dust 1,395,693 1,130,812 152.11 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)