MUMBAI Oct 31 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, edged higher at this week's auction on good demand from local and overseas buyers.

The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 151.80 rupees per kg this week, up 1 percent from the previous auction, while prices of the dust grade rose 0.43 percent to 155.59 rupees per kg.

"Leading buyers were aggressively bidding this week. They wanted to stock up for winter season," said a dealer based in the eastern city of Kolkata.

Usually demand for tea rises in India during the winter months.

India's tea production in August edged up 2.3 percent from a year earlier to 159.12 million kg due to higher plucking in the North-East, the state-run Tea Board said.

Prices at the latest auction (Oct.28-30)

(Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,796,036 2,306,232 151.80 CTC Dust 1,355,803 1,084,102 155.59

Prices in the previous auction (Oct.21-22) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1,981,544 1,659,089 150.27 CTC Dust 897,718 723,641 154.93 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)