MUMBAI, Feb 3 Average tea prices in India, the
world's second-biggest producer, dropped at last week's auction
on sluggish demand and as supplies of premier grade leaf fell.
The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 131.19
rupees ($2) per kg last week, down 3 percent from the previous
auction, while prices of the dust grade dropped 3 percent to
130.95 rupees per kg.
"Demand has been moderating from local buyers. Exporters are
also not active in the market due to lower supply of good
quality tea," said a dealer based in the eastern city of
Kolkata.
Prices at the latest auction (Jan 27-29)
(Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price
---------------------------------------------------------------
CTC Leaf 3,140,770 2,093,285 131.19
CTC Dust 1,349,029 1,087,431 130.95
Prices in the previous auction (Jan 20-22)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price
---------------------------------------------------------------
CTC Leaf 3,202,293 2,281,115 135.35
CTC Dust 1,354,229 1,049,711 135.08
Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association
($1 = 61.7850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)