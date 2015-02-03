MUMBAI, Feb 3 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, dropped at last week's auction on sluggish demand and as supplies of premier grade leaf fell. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 131.19 rupees ($2) per kg last week, down 3 percent from the previous auction, while prices of the dust grade dropped 3 percent to 130.95 rupees per kg. "Demand has been moderating from local buyers. Exporters are also not active in the market due to lower supply of good quality tea," said a dealer based in the eastern city of Kolkata. Prices at the latest auction (Jan 27-29) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,140,770 2,093,285 131.19 CTC Dust 1,349,029 1,087,431 130.95 Prices in the previous auction (Jan 20-22) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,202,293 2,281,115 135.35 CTC Dust 1,354,229 1,049,711 135.08 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association ($1 = 61.7850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)