BRIEF-NDTV approves part of stake sale in Lifestyle Holdco held by unit NDTV Networks
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
MUMBAI, Feb 23 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, plunged at last week's auction on sluggish demand and rising supplies of poor quality leaf. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 109.07 rupees ($1.75) per kg last week, down 9.5 percent from the previous auction, while prices of the dust grade plunged 8 percent to 113.48 rupees per kg. "Exporters were not active in the market. Other buyers were quoting lower prices for poor quality leaf," said a dealer based in the eastern city of Kolkata. Prices at the latest auction (Feb 17-19) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,042,549 1,623,700 109.07 CTC Dust 1,459,966 918,459 113.48 Prices in the previous auction (Feb 10-12) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,218,675 1,982,122 120.49 CTC Dust 1,341,735 926,839 123.24 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees