MUMBAI, Feb 23 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, plunged at last week's auction on sluggish demand and rising supplies of poor quality leaf. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 109.07 rupees ($1.75) per kg last week, down 9.5 percent from the previous auction, while prices of the dust grade plunged 8 percent to 113.48 rupees per kg. "Exporters were not active in the market. Other buyers were quoting lower prices for poor quality leaf," said a dealer based in the eastern city of Kolkata. Prices at the latest auction (Feb 17-19) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,042,549 1,623,700 109.07 CTC Dust 1,459,966 918,459 113.48 Prices in the previous auction (Feb 10-12) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,218,675 1,982,122 120.49 CTC Dust 1,341,735 926,839 123.24 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)