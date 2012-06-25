MUMBAI, June 25 CTC tea prices in India, the world's second biggest tea producer, dropped at last week's auction on weak demand, while dust tea prices fell on higher supplies, dealers and industry officials said on Monday. The price of CTC (crush-tear-curl) tea was 161.62 rupees ($2.84) per kg, compared with 164.43 rupees at the previous weekly auction. Dust tea price eased 2.6 percent to 166.39 rupees per kg. "Supplies of dust tea are rising continuously. Demand was there, but it wasn't enough to absorb the rise," said a member of Calcutta Tea Trader's Association. Usually, monthly tea output in India is lower from December to April and starts recovering from May. India's tea production in March dropped 16 percent from a year ago to 47.6 million kilograms, the state-run Tea Board said, as unfavourable weather in top producing north-eastern Assam state hampered plucking. India exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. Prices in the latest auction (June 19-20) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) ----------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price ------------------------------------------------------------------ CTC Leaf 1878481 1247940 161.62 Dust tea 871638 685293 166.39 Prices in the last auction (June 12-13) -------------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1940958 1442282 164.43 Dust tea 789552 654585 170.76 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association ($1= 57 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)