MUMBAI, Sept 14 Tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, climbed at this week's auction on good demand and a likely drop in the country's production. The price of CTC (crush-tear-curl) tea jumped 1.7 percent to 148.92 rupees per kg, while the dust variety rose 1.2 percent to 151.2 rupees per kg. "Demand was good. Arrivals are not rising as per expectations due to lower supplies from Assam," said an official at Calcutta Tea Traders' Association. Tea plucking in India usually rises between July and October. The country's tea production in the first seven months of 2012 fell 4.2 percent on year to 470.7 million kg as dry weather in Assam hampered plucking earlier this year. India's 2012 tea production is expected to ease 1.5 percent to 973 million kg from a record 988.3 million kg in 2011 as drought affected output in the first six months of the year. India exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. Prices at the latest auction (Sept. 11-13) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price ---------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2863881 2374419 148.92 Dust tea 1251154 1031498 151.20 Prices in the last auction (Sept 3-6) ---------------------------------------------------------------- TC Leaf 2771810 2081130 146.37 Dust tea 1267165 959395 149.41 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)