MUMBAI, Nov 9 Tea prices in India, the world's second biggest producer, jumped at this week's auction on a drop in supplies and robust demand from local and overseas buyers. The price of CTC (crush-tear-curl) tea jumped 3.6 percent to 148.27 rupees ($2.72) per kg, while the dust variety rose 1.4 percent to 153.6 rupees per kg. "Demand was good. Buyers were ready to pay higher price as winter season is approaching," an official at Calcutta Tea Traders' Association said. Tea consumption rises in India during the winter months as people prefer it over cold drinks. Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at a fourth straight weekly auction on Tuesday, as demand continued to rise from buyers, brokers said. India's tea production in the first nine months of the year fell 1.3 percent year-on-year to 772.5 million kg as dry weather in Assam hampered plucking earlier in the year. Tea plucking in India usually rises between July and October. The country's 2012 tea output is expected to ease 1.5 percent to 973 million kg from a record 988.3 million kg in 2011. India exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. Prices at the latest auction (Nov 6, 7) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2628369 2208677 148.27 Dust tea 1025779 780390 153.61 Prices in the last auction (Oct. 31 and Nov 1) -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3227362 2467452 143.14 Dust tea 1284480 1035034 151.50 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association ($1 = 54.5050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)