MUMBAI May 29 Tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, dropped at last week's auction on an improvement in supplies from the top producing Assam state, though healthy demand from local buyers limited the downside.

The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade was sold at 149.29 rupees ($2.67) per kg, down 2.60 percent from the previous week's auction, while prices of the dust variety fell 3.15 percent to 157.54 rupees per kg.

"Supplies are rising from Assam. The weather is becoming favourable for the crop," said an official of the Calcutta Tea Traders' Association.

The average price of Kenya's top-grade Broken Pekoe Ones tea held steady at $3.27 per kg at the auction on Tuesday, unchanged from last week's sale, trader Africa Tea Brokers (ATB) said.

The country's tea production from April 2012 to March 2013 rose 2 percent from a year earlier to a record high of 1,116.67 million kg, the state-run Tea Board said.

India exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

Prices at the latest auction (May 21, 22)

(Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------Var iety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price ------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1,518,141 1,056,566 149.29 Dust tea 580,189 434,358 157.54

Prices in the previous auction (May 14, 15) -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1,488,385 1,065,199 153.28 Dust tea 451,156 366,863 162.66

Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association ($1 = 55.9250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)