MUMBAI, June 14 Tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, fell at this week's auction on higher supplies amid weak demand from local buyers, although concerns over production in top producer Assam state limited the downside. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade was sold at 142.45 rupees per kg, down 1.34 percent from the previous week's auction, while prices of the dust variety fell 3.82 percent to 149.79 rupees per kg. "HUL (Hindustan Unilever Ltd) was very selective, while demand from Tata Global Beverages was subdued. Supplies were higher than the previous auction," said an official of the Calcutta Tea Traders' Association. "The weather is not favourable for the crop in Assam and there are concerns of lower production in June. That capped the downside. Some tea garden owners decided not to sell at lower level." The country's tea production from April 2012 to March 2013 rose 2 percent from a year earlier to a record high of 1,116.67 million kg, the state-run Tea Board said. The average price of Kenya's top-grade Broken Pekoe Ones tea dipped to $3.16 per kg at this week's auction from $3.21 per kg at last week's sale. Prices at the latest auction (June 11-13) Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------Var iety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price ------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,045,554 1,276,141 142.45 Dust tea 811,494 630,730 149.79 Prices in the previous auction (June 4,5) -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1,922,079 1,479,038 144.39 Dust tea 649,842 573,142 155.74 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)