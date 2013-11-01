MUMBAI, Nov 1 Tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, fell at this week's auction on higher supplies due to a pick-up in plucking amid moderate demand. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 144.44 rupees per kg, down 1.75 percent from the previous week's auction, while the dust grade dropped 2.6 percent to 146.35 rupees per kg. "Supplies are rising from gardens in Assam. This is the peak production season for them," said a Kolkata-based dealer. "Exports demand is also weak for CTC due to cheaper supplies from Kenya." Tea plucking in India usually picks up between July and October. Demand for tea usually rises in the winter season, which begins in November. The north-eastern state of Assam is the country's top tea producer. The average price of top Kenyan tea weakened for a fifth straight week to $3.63 per kilogramme from $3.74 at last week's sale, traders said on Tuesday. India's tea production in August rose 2.2 percent from a year earlier to 154.26 million kg, as the shortfall in output in the southern states was offset by higher plucking in key north-eastern states. [ID: nL4N0HX0P9] Prices at the latest auction (Oct. 29-30) Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,126,369 2,288,519 144.44 CTC Dust 1,515,461 1,230,843 146.35 Prices in the previous auction (Oct. 22-24) -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,142,970 2,422,563 147.01 CTC Dust 1,373,116 1,136,220 150.25 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)