MUMBAI, Jan 31 Dust tea prices in India fell sharply at an auction held last week on a seasonal decline in the quality of leaf on offer, while CTC price rose on good demand amid lower supplies, dealers and industry officials said on Tuesday. The average price of CTC (crush-tear-curl) tea stood at 118.38 rupees per kg, up 1.91 percent from 116.16 rupees at the previous weekly auction. Dust tea price fell 6.5 percent to 99.98 rupees per kg. "For the past few weeks, dust prices are falling significantly due to poor quality arrivals. I think at current levels, prices should stabilize," said an official at Calcutta Tea Traders Association. India exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the U.K, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. The world's second biggest tea producer saw its exports rise 13.4 percent in November to 17.47 million kg, the state-run Tea Board said on Jan. 6, as demand picked up from traditional buyers in the Middle East. India's tea output in November fell 3.8 percent on year to 90.3 million kg, the Tea Board said, while total production in the first 11 months of 2011 rose 3.2 percent to 937.5 million kg. Sri Lanka's tea production fell in 2011 from a record high in the previous year due to bad weather, but the island nation's top agricultural export earned a record $1.5 billion, the state-run tea board said on Thursday. Prices in the latest auction (Jan 24-25) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Avg Price ---------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 20,97, 890 16,43,752 118.38 Dust tea 9,95,465 8,33,070 99.98 Prices in the last auction (Jan 17-19) --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 31,52,440 25,79,715 116.16 Dust tea 13,47,290 10,85,042 106.98 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)