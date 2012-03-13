MUMBAI, March 13 Indian tea prices dropped at last week's auction as poor quality supplies on offer prompted buyers to reduce prices, dealers and industry officials said on Tuesday.

The price of CTC (crush-tear-curl) tea stood at 88.48 rupees per kg, down 7 percent compared to 95.09 rupees at the previous weekly auction. Dust tea price fell 2 percent to 85.7 rupees per kg.

"Tea plucking has slowed down significantly. Usually around this time the market receives poor quality produce. That is pulling down prices," said a senior industry official.

The Calcutta Tea Traders' Association decided not to conduct auctions until March 27 due to lower supplies, an official with the trader body said.

Usually monthly tea output in India remains lower during December to April and starts recovering from May.

India exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

The country's tea exports in 2011 fell 3.4 percent to 186.7 million kg, while production rose 2.26 percent to a record high of 988.3 million kg, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement earlier this month.

Indian tea exports to Iran are facing payment hurdles, the trade secretary said.

Prices in the latest auction (March 5-7)

(Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Avg Price ---------------------------------------------------------------

CTC Leaf 1537650 1315035 88.48

Dust tea 772171 650494 85.70

Prices in the last auction (Feb 27, 29 and March 1) ---------------------------------------------------------------

CTC Leaf 2533578 2032245 95.09

Dust tea 1299945 1081523 87.44

Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)