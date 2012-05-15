MUMBAI May 15 Tea prices in India, the world's second biggest producer, eased at last week's auction on an improvement in supplies, though strong demand limited the downside, dealers and industry officials said on Tuesday.

The price of CTC (crush-tear-curl) tea was 161.33 rupees ($3) per kg, compared with 162.87 rupees at the previous weekly auction. Dust tea price eased 2.4 percent to 164.61 rupees per kg.

"A small drop in prices was there due to rising supplies from Assam. But demand is very good. Local tea brands are aggressively buying in the market," said a member of Calcutta Tea Trader's Association who declined to be named.

Usually, monthly tea output in India is lower during December to April and starts recovering from May.

India's tea production in March dropped 16 percent from the year ago to 47.6 million kilograms, the state-run Tea Board said last week, as unfavourable weather in top producing north eastern Assam state hampered plucking.

India exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

The country's tea exports in 2011 fell 3.4 percent to 186.7 million kg, while production rose 2.26 percent to a record high of 988.3 million kg.

Prices in the latest auction

(Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) ----------------------------------------------------------------

Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Avg Price ----------------------------------------------------------------

CTC Leaf 987856 841808 161.33

Dust tea 320958 291613 164.61

Prices in the last auction ----------------------------------------------------------------

CTC Leaf 829727 719832 162.87

Dust tea 189824 175082 168.67

Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association

($1= 53.8 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)