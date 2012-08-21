MUMBAI, Aug 21 Tea prices in India, the world's second biggest producer, edged lower at last week's auction on weak demand, though a drop in supplies limited the downside, dealers and industry officials said on Tuesday. The price of CTC (crush-tear-curl) tea eased 0.9 percent to 148.98 rupees ($2.68) per kg, while dust tea price edged down 1.7 percent to 151.26 rupees per kg. "Demand was slightly weak last week, but this is not indicating a trend. Fluctuations in supplies are likely to keep prices firm," said an official at Calcutta Tea Trader's Association. India's tea production rose for the first time in nine months in June to 122.2 million kg, up 6.5 percent from a year earlier. The country's tea production in the first six months of 2012 fell 5.7 percent on year to 338 million kg as unfavourable weather in the top-producing north eastern state of Assam hampered plucking earlier this year. India exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. Prices in the latest auction (Aug. 14, 16) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1907934 1404353 148.98 Dust tea 977046 773905 151.26 Prices in the last auction (Aug. 7, 8, 9) -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3120226 2452090 150.26 Dust tea 1566455 1175015 154.03 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association ($1= 55.5 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)