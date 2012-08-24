MUMBAI, Aug 24 Tea prices in India, the world's second biggest producer, moved higher at this week's auction as demand from local and overseas buyers improved, dealers and industry officials said on Friday. The price of CTC (crush-tear-curl) tea rose 1 percent to 150.43 rupees ($2.71) per kg, while dust tea price climbed 1.2 percent to 153.03 rupees per kg. "In almost all leading tea producing countries tea prices are moving higher due to lower output. It is giving boost to Indian prices as well," said an official at Calcutta Tea Trader's Association. The average price of Kenyan top grade tea inched up to $4.08 per kg at auction this week from $4.03 kg last week, traders said on Wednesday. The country's tea production in the first six months of 2012 fell 5.7 percent on year to 338 million kg as unfavourable weather in the top-producing north eastern state of Assam hampered plucking earlier this year. India exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. Prices in the latest auction (Aug. 21-23) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price ---------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2988415 2211663 150.43 Dust tea 1360893 1054485 153.03 Prices in the last auction (Aug. 14, 16) ---------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1907934 1404353 148.98 Dust tea 977046 773905 151.26 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association ($1= 55.5 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)