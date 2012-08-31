MUMBAI, Aug 31 Tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, slipped at this week's auction on a marginal drop in demand and on an expected rise in supplies during the peak production season, dealers and industry officials said on Friday. The price of CTC (crush-tear-curl) tea fell 1.48 percent to 148.2 rupees ($2.67) per kg, while the dust variety dropped 3.07 percent to 148.33 rupees per kg. "Local buyers trimmed purchases expecting higher arrivals in the market. They know the offered quantity will rise substantially in a fortnight," said a Kolkata-based dealer. Tea plucking in India usually rises between July and October. The average price of Kenyan top grade tea inched lower to $4.04 per kg at auction this week from $4.08 kg last week, traders said on Tuesday. India is likely to export 15 million kg of tea to Iran in 2012, about a third more than a year ago as a new payment mechanism that skirts Western financial sanctions boosts trade, the managing director of the second-biggest producing firm said. The country's tea production in the first six months of 2012 fell 5.7 percent on year to 338 million kg as unfavourable weather in the top-producing northeastern state of Assam hampered plucking earlier this year. India exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. Prices at the latest auction (Aug. 28-30) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price ---------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2979351 2160676 148.20 Dust tea 1305058 967605 148.33 Prices in the last auction (Aug. 21-23) ---------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2988415 2211663 150.43 Dust tea 1360893 1054485 153.03 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association ($1= 55.5 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)