MUMBAI Jan 8 Prices of dust grade tea in India, the world's second biggest tea producer, fell at last week's auction due to increase in supplies, while prices of CTC grade remained steady.

The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade was offered at 144.42 rupees per kg, while the dust variety fell 2.29 percent to 144.97 rupees per kg.

"Demand for tea is good but quality is lower. Prices are expected to improve as tea consumption remains high in winter," said an official at the Calcutta Tea Traders' Association.

India exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

Tea consumption rises in India during the winter months as people prefer it to cold drinks. Tea plucking in India usually picks up between July and October.

The average price of Kenya's top tea grade fell for the second session in a row at auction to $4.34 per kg from $4.36 at the previous sale, brokers said on Jan. 3.

Sri Lankan tea production fell 6.1 percent in November, its first drop in four months.

India's tea production in October fell 4.1 percent from a year ago to 129.68 million kg, the state-run Tea Board said, as adverse weather cut production in the top producing north-eastern Assam state.

Prices at the latest auction (Jan 02-04)

(Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) --------------------------------------------------------------

Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,291,226 2,870,991 144.42 Dust tea 1,096,883 960,946 144.97

Prices in the previous auction (Dec 26-28) --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,101,374 2,784,046 144.42 Dust tea 1,083,230 1,009,238 148.37 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)