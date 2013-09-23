MUMBAI, Sept 23 Tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, were largely steady at last week's auction as a slight improvement in supplies was countered by robust local demand.

The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade was sold at 143.66 rupees per kg, up 0.45 percent from the previous week's auction, while the dust variety was steady at 149.63 rupees per kg.

"All leading buyers were active in the market. Tata Global Beverages, HUL (Hindustan Unilever Ltd) and Kesaria all bought decent volumes," said a Kolkata-based dealer.

Tea plucking in India usually rises between July and October.

The average price of Kenya's top grade Broken Pekoe Ones tea climbed to $3.91 per kg at last week's auction from $3.82 per kg in the previous auction.

Prices at the latest auction (Sept17-19)

(Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) ------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,175,429 2,376,871 143.66 Dust tea 1,572,272 1,298,168 149.63

Prices in the previous auction (Sept 10-12) -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,959,219 2,379,453 143.01 Dust tea 1,516,109 1,303,234 149.64 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)