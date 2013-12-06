MUMBAI, Dec 6 Tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, edged lower at this week's auction on weak demand from exporters and a rise in supplies of poor grade crop. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 152.48 rupees per kg, down 0.44 percent from the previous week's auction, while the dust grade fell 1.1 percent to 151.97 rupees per kg. "Average price fell as supplies of poor grade crop have started rising from Assam," said a Kolkata-based dealer. "Export demand is also weak due to bumper production in Kenya," he said. Tea plucking in India usually picks up between July and October. Demand for tea usually rises in the winter season, which begins in November. Prices at the latest auction (Dec. 3-5) Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,052,137 2,442,817 152.48 CTC Dust 1,503,951 1,207,909 151.97 Prices in the previous auction (Nov. 26-28) --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,123,968 2,478,212 153.15 CTC Dust 1,558,036 1,298,216 153.67 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)