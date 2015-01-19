MUMBAI Jan 19 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, eased at last week's auction on a slight drop in demand, though concerns over production in southern India restricted the downside.

The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 144.10 rupees per kg last week, down 0.26 percent from the previous auction, while prices of the dust grade dropped 1.2 percent to 143.03 rupees per kg.

"Demand from packeters fell at last week's auction," said a dealer based in the eastern city of Kolkata. "The downside is limited as industry is also worried about production in southern India. Extreme cold weather could hit production there."

Prices at the latest auction (Jan 13-15)

(Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,366,610 2,357,247 144.10 CTC Dust 1,268,587 926,208 143.03

Prices in the previous auction (Jan 6-8) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,367,213 2,643,912 144.48 CTC Dust 1,226,220 995,259 144.74 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)