IndusInd Bank Q4 net profit rises 21 percent
IndusInd Bank , India's sixth-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a 21 percent rise in its fourth-quarter profit on higher interest income, while its bad-loan ratio eased sequentially.
MUMBAI Telecom stocks gained on Friday after a mobile unit of Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) did not win any spectrum in the premium 900 megahertz in an auction for airwaves, which could help ease competition in the sector.
Idea Cellular (IDEA.NS) rose as much as 6.7 percent, while Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) rose 4.8 percent after both won airwaves in premium 900 megahertz band spectrum.
NEW DELHI Tata Motors is planning to export some of its unsold stock of older-technology trucks, after an unexpected ban on their sale in India, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.