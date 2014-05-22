US STOCKS-Wall St rises as earnings take focus from geopolitics
* Dow up 0.83 pct, S&P 500 up 0.80 pct, Nasdaq up 0.81 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
MUMBAI May 22 Shares in Titan Co Ltd surged 9.99 percent in pre-open trading on Thursday after India's central bank eased gold import rules by allowing seven more private agencies to ship the precious metal.
The move by the Reserve Bank of India, announced late on Wednesday, could augment supplies of gold, according to analysts.
Among other jewellery companies Gitanjali Gems gained 13.6 percent, Rajesh Exports Ltd rose 6.7 percent.
Meanwhile, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd jumped 14.8 percent and Shree Ganesh Jewellery House rose 5 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Dow up 0.83 pct, S&P 500 up 0.80 pct, Nasdaq up 0.81 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Gold rallied earlier to 5-month high on safe-haven appeal * Spot silver falls from 5-month peak * Platinum above 200-day moving average at 6-week top (Recasts, updates prices, adds comment) By Marcy Nicholson and Sethuraman N R NEW YORK/BENGALURU, April 17 Gold pared gains from a five-month high on Monday, losing steam as U.S. Treasury yields turned higher and the dollar came off its lows, after rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea spurred earlier saf