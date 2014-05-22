MUMBAI May 22 Shares in Titan Co Ltd surged 9.99 percent in pre-open trading on Thursday after India's central bank eased gold import rules by allowing seven more private agencies to ship the precious metal.

The move by the Reserve Bank of India, announced late on Wednesday, could augment supplies of gold, according to analysts.

Among other jewellery companies Gitanjali Gems gained 13.6 percent, Rajesh Exports Ltd rose 6.7 percent.

Meanwhile, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd jumped 14.8 percent and Shree Ganesh Jewellery House rose 5 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)