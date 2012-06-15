MUMBAI, June 15 Turmeric futures hit the 4 percent upper circuit, the highest intra-day permissible limit, on Friday afternoon on expectations of a drop in area under cultivation following a sharp fall in prices.

* The July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 4 percent at 3,814 rupees per 100 kg at 0910 GMT.

* "Acreage under turmeric is expected to fall sharply this time because prices are very low. Sowing progress and total area, would depend upon the spread on monsoon rains in the cultivating regions," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot prices at Nizamabad, gained 34 rupees to 3,496 rupees.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and the crop takes about nine months to harvest.

* India's crucial monsoon rains were 50 percent below average in the week to June 13, the weather office said on Thursday, a second week of scant rain and confirmation the four-month season has got off to a slow start.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on a decline in the local supplies with an end of the arrival season, while some demand from local traders also supported the upside.

* The July jeera contract on the NCDEX rose 0.34 percent to 13,217.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily arrivals at Unjha have dropped to about 5,000 to 6,000 bags of 60 kg each from 7,000 to 9,000 bags in the previous week.

* At Unjha, spot jeera gained 20 rupees to 13,545 rupees.

* "Buying from local traders are good and is expected to improve further, but exports are weak and this is keeping prices in a range," said Jay Jain, a trader from Unjha, a major market in the western state of Gujarat.

* Fresh export enquiries have been weak as overseas buyers wait for prices to stabilise, but some analysts expect overseas demand to improve in the coming weeks because of lower inventories in other producers such as Syria and Turkey.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were lower due to a drop in overseas sales as Indian origin pepper is priced higher in the global market, but a squeeze in the daily supplies and lower stocks restricted the losses.

* The most-active July delivery contract on the NCDEX fell 0.26 percent to 40,485 rupees per 100 kg.

* Lower stocks in the exchange warehouse is likely to lift pepper prices, Kotak Commodities said in a research note on Friday

* Overseas sales have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is priced higher in the global market compared with other suppliers.

* Supplies from producing countries such as Indonesia and Brazil would start arriving by end-June.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 103 rupees to 39,825 rupees.

* Industry officials estimate local pepper output in 2012 at 43,000 tonnes to 45,000 tonnes, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)