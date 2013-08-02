Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 03, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 03 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
MUMBAI Aug 2 India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange has imposed a 10 percent special margin on short side of turmeric contracts from Aug. 6, it said in a statement on Friday.
The margin will be applicable to all current and yet-to-be-launched contracts of turmeric. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 03 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-April 3 Nagpur, April 3 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil in edible section and castor oil in non-edible section, moved down in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on poor demand from stockists amid increased arrival from producing regions and weak trends in Madhya Pradesh oils. Trading activity in major other edible and non-edible oils reported thin as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of easy condition in oilseed producing regions, accordin
* Says Adani Transmission Ltd receives the LoI of three transmission projects in Rajasthan