MUMBAI May 22 Indian shares fell 0.9 percent on Tuesday, snapping three sessions of gains as the rupee dropped to a new record low while global risk aversion also weighed after Fitch downgraded Japan's sovereign ratings.

Recent outperformers such as banks were hit hard, with State Bank of India falling 3.5 percent.

India's main 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.9 percent to 16,037.74 points.

The broader 50-share NSE index fell 0.93 percent to 4,860.50 points.

The Indian rupee dropped to a record low of 55.395 to the dollar. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)