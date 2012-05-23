MUMBAI May 23 Indian shares fell 0.6 percent on Wednesday, to close at their lowest since January 2012, as the rupee dropped to a new record low for the sixth consecutive session.

Bharti Airtel fell 4.7 percent, leading the decline in telecom stocks, ahead of an upcoming telecom ministry meeting, on Thursday, to take decision on spectrum pricing.

Idea Cellular fell 3.7 percent and Reliance Communications ended 2.2 percent lower.

India's main 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.61 percent to 15,928.77 points. The broader 50-share NSE index fell 0.51 percent to 4,835.65 points. The Indian rupee dropped to a record low of 56.19 to the dollar amid renewed global risk aversion. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)