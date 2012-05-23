MUMBAI May 23 Indian shares fell 0.6 percent on
Wednesday, to close at their lowest since January 2012, as the
rupee dropped to a new record low for the sixth consecutive
session.
Bharti Airtel fell 4.7 percent, leading the
decline in telecom stocks, ahead of an upcoming telecom ministry
meeting, on Thursday, to take decision on spectrum pricing.
Idea Cellular fell 3.7 percent and Reliance
Communications ended 2.2 percent lower.
India's main 30-share BSE index provisionally fell
0.61 percent to 15,928.77 points.
The broader 50-share NSE index fell 0.51 percent to
4,835.65 points.
The Indian rupee dropped to a record low of 56.19 to
the dollar amid renewed global risk aversion.
