(Repeats to attach to alert)

MUMBAI, March 14 India imported 875,649 tonnes of vegetable oils in February, up 59 percent from a year earlier and higher than the average expectations in a Reuters survey, data released by a leading trade body showed on Wednesday.

India, the world's No. 1 importer of cooking oils, buys mainly palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and a small quantity of soyoil from Argentina and Brazil.

A Reuters survey had forecast average vegoil imports of 843,833 tonnes in February.

The imports in February were higher than 659,979 tonnes imported in January. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)