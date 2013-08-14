NEW DELHI Aug 14 Indian wheat futures are likely hold on to gains this week, in line with spot markets where prices are higher by more than 50 rupees per 100 kg, reflecting tight supplies.

The most-active wheat contract for August delivery ended up 0.38 percent at 1,600 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

"Wheat prices have risen in the past few days and the same trend is likely to continue due to tight supplies in the market and that is being reflected in the spot market which is higher than the futures contract," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

The decision of allowing an extra 2 million tonnes of wheat exports has also pushed up prices, Reddy said.

On Aug. 8, India allowed an extra 2 million tonnes of wheat exports via state-run trading firms with a floor price of $300 a tonne, a level private traders believe is too high to help the government boost shipments to cut down huge stocks of the grain.

In a previous tranche, three government-run trading companies, State Trading Corp, MMTC Ltd and PEC Ltd, exported 4.5 million tonnes of wheat from government warehouses.

India is expected to produce 93.62 million tonnes of wheat in 2013, the farm ministry forecast last month. This is the sixth straight year when wheat production is seen exceeding demand.

The latest output estimate is lower than last year's record 94.88 million tonnes, but more than the annual consumption of about 76 million tonnes.

India grows wheat once a year with planting in October and harvesting in March-April. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)