MUMBAI, April 2 Indian wheat futures are likely to rise marginally this week on delay in arrivals in key growing areas though projected higher output in the current season could limit the gains, analysts said.

"In northern states such as Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, temperature was unusually low in March and it could delay wheat harvesting by up to two weeks. This has provided some support to prices," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

India's wheat output could touch a record 90 million tonnes in 2012 on favourable weather conditions, Farm Secretary P.K. Basu said last week.

On Monday, the key April wheat contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was trading up 1.05 percent at 1,253 rupees per 100 kg at 3:57 p.m.

Prices are trading in the range of 1,230 and 1,260 rupees per 100 kg for last two weeks and are likely to remain in this range for some more time, analysts said.

Last year, the government said it would pay 10 percent more to farmers for wheat in 2012 and raised the MSP to 1,285 rupees per 100 kg.

The government usually buys wheat from farmers for its welfare schemes through its agencies at pre-agreed rates known as minimum support prices (MSP).

The government plans to buy 31.9 million tonnes of wheat in the marketing year from April 1, 12.7 percent higher than the 28.3 million tonnes bought from farmers in 2011/12, the food ministry has said.

India grows one wheat crop, which is planted in November-December and harvested in March-April.

Prolonged winter weather and recent rainfall may delay wheat harvesting by at least a week in India's key grain producing northern states of Punjab and Haryana.

Harvesting in Punjab and Haryana, the country's second and third biggest producers of wheat, usually begins from April 1. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)