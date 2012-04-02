MUMBAI, April 2 Indian wheat futures are likely
to rise marginally this week on delay in arrivals in key growing
areas though projected higher output in the current season could
limit the gains, analysts said.
"In northern states such as Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar
Pradesh, temperature was unusually low in March and it could
delay wheat harvesting by up to two weeks. This has provided
some support to prices," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with
JRG Wealth Management.
India's wheat output could touch a record 90 million tonnes
in 2012 on favourable weather conditions, Farm Secretary P.K.
Basu said last week.
On Monday, the key April wheat contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was trading up 1.05
percent at 1,253 rupees per 100 kg at 3:57 p.m.
Prices are trading in the range of 1,230 and 1,260 rupees per
100 kg for last two weeks and are likely to remain in this range
for some more time, analysts said.
Last year, the government said it would pay 10 percent more
to farmers for wheat in 2012 and raised the MSP to 1,285 rupees
per 100 kg.
The government usually buys wheat from farmers for its
welfare schemes through its agencies at pre-agreed rates known
as minimum support prices (MSP).
The government plans to buy 31.9 million tonnes of wheat in
the marketing year from April 1, 12.7 percent higher than the
28.3 million tonnes bought from farmers in 2011/12, the food
ministry has said.
India grows one wheat crop, which is planted in
November-December and harvested in March-April.
Prolonged winter weather and recent rainfall may delay wheat
harvesting by at least a week in India's key grain producing
northern states of Punjab and Haryana.
Harvesting in Punjab and Haryana, the country's second and
third biggest producers of wheat, usually begins from April 1.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)