MUMBAI, April 9 Indian wheat futures are expected to decline this week on increased supplies from the new season crop and on higher stocks with government agencies, analysts said.

"The overall fundamental for wheat is bearish. Prices could fall due to higher supplies from an estimated record harvest for the second straight year," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

Arrivals from northern states such as Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, have started, while those in western Gujarat and central Madhya Pradesh states are likely to touch peak levels in the next few days, Mathur said.

On Monday, the key May wheat contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed nearly flat 1,268 rupees per 100 kg.

Prices are seen trading in the range of 1,240 and 1,270 rupees per 100 kg this week, Mathur said.

Wheat stocks at government warehouses had touched 25.7 million tonnes in January, more than three times the official target for the quarter ending March 31. ID:nL3E8C965T]

India's wheat output could touch a record 90 million tonnes in 2012, record output for the second straight year, on favourable weather conditions, Farm Secretary P.K. Basu said last week.

Last year, the government said it would pay 10 percent more to farmers for wheat in 2012 and raised the MSP to 1,285 rupees per 100 kg.

The government usually buys wheat from farmers for its welfare schemes through its agencies at pre-agreed rates known as minimum support prices (MSP).

The government plans to buy 31.9 million tonnes of wheat in the marketing year from April 1, 12.7 percent higher than the 28.3 million tonnes bought from farmers in 2011/12, the food ministry has said.

India grows one wheat crop, which is planted in November-December and harvested in March-April. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)