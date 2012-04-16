MUMBAI, April 16 Indian wheat futures are expected to fall this weak on higher supplies of the new season crop in the spot market amid moderate demand.

"Everyone knows that India is going to harvest a record crop and already there are enough stocks in warehouses. Prices are likely to remain subdued for some time," said Manjit Singh, a trader based in Punjab state, a major wheat grower.

Wheat prices could edge up if it rains heavily in north India, Singh said.

Arrivals from northern states such as Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, have been delayed because of recent rains, while those in western Gujarat and central Madhya Pradesh states are likely to touch peak levels this week, traders said.

On Monday, the key May wheat contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange provisionally closed down 1.59 percent at 1,236 rupees per 100 kg.

Wheat prices could fall below 1,200 rupees this week, analysts said.

India's wheat harvesting could touch a record 90 million tonnes in 2012, a record output for the second straight year, on favourable weather conditions, Farm Secretary P.K. Basu said.

India's April 1 wheat stocks at government warehouses were 19.9 million tonnes, nearly five times the official target of 4.0 million tonnes for the quarter ending June 30, government sources said last week.

Last year, the government said it would pay 10 percent more to farmers for wheat in 2012 and raised the minimum support price to 1,285 rupees per 100 kg.

The government usually buys wheat from farmers for its welfare schemes through its agencies at pre-agreed rates known as minimum support prices.

The government plans to buy 31.9 million tonnes of wheat in the marketing year from April 1, 12.7 percent higher than the 28.3 million tonnes bought from farmers in 2011/12, the food ministry has said.

India grows one wheat crop, which is planted in November-December and harvested in March-April. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)