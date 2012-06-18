MUMBAI, June 18 Indian wheat futures are likely to remain stable at lower levels this week and are unlikely to fall further despite weak demand and higher supplies from a record harvest for the second year running.

"Wheat prices are moving in a range for last two weeks, and we expect prices to consolidate at this level only," said Prasoon Mathur, senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

On Monday, the key July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.17 percent at 1,167 rupees per 100 kg at 1010 GMT.

The contract hit a fresh low 1,150 rupees per 100 kg in the previous week and is unlikely to break this level in the current week, Mathur said.

India is expected to produce a record 90.23 million tonnes of wheat in 2012, according to farm ministry data. The estimated output is higher than the 86.87 million tonnes produced in the previous year. [ID: nL3E8FN5RU]

The country consumes about 76 million tonnes of wheat a year. It grows one wheat crop, which is planted in November-December and harvested in March-April.

Last year, the government said it would pay 10 percent more to farmers for wheat in 2012 and raised the minimum support price to 1,285 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)