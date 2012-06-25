MUMBAI, June 25 Indian wheat futures are
expected to recover this week on value buying by traders
following a sharp fall in its prices and improvement in wheat
prices in the overseas market.
"Besides concerns over lower-than-average monsoon, which is
pushing the prices of all farm commodities, an improvement in
international wheat prices could also push the prices of wheat
up," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst with Kotak Commodity
Services.
On Monday, the July wheat contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) provisionally closed
up 0.44 percent at 1,151 rupees per 100 kg.
The July contract could touch 1,190 rupees this week, Hudani
said.
European milling wheat futures surged to a one-year high for
the benchmark new crop contract of 222.75 euros a tonne on
Monday, buoyed by a sharp rise on U.S markets.
India has not been able to export much wheat as the prices
in the overseas markets were lower than the domestic market,
however the rise in global wheat prices has revived hopes of
higher shipment from India, Hudani said.
India, the world's second-biggest rice and wheat producer,
has been facing storage problems due to record harvests in
recent years.
On June 1, India's state-run warehouses had a record 82.3
million tonnes of grain stocks against 63.0 million tonnes of
storage space, forcing authorities to store grains under
tarpaulin.
Last year, it allowed wheat export after a gap of four years
to trim its bulging stocks but due to low prices in the overseas
market, India was able to ship only one million tonnes of wheat.
Ministers are likely to decide soon on wheat exports from
government warehouses and whether to give any incentives for
overseas sales due to unattractive global prices.
The government is exploring various ways to reduce
inventories, which includes selling wheat to bulk users and is
also trying to ship wheat to sanction hit Iran.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)