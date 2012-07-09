MUMBAI, July 9 Indian wheat futures are likely to hit new contract high this week on expected rise in shipments, following a surge in global prices of the commodity.

The U.S. benchmark wheat futures on Chicago Board Of Trade(CBOT) rose about 3 percent on Monday, following the lead of corn, which has soared after sweltering weather across the U.S. Midwest threatened yields.

"India has surplus wheat and was struggling to export as prices in the overseas markets were not attractive. Now prices have risen globally, and India could trim its bulging stocks by selling in the global market," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

On Monday, the key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 2.1 percent at 1,307 rupees per 100 kg.

Faiyaz expects the contract to touch a new high of 1,370 rupees per 100 kg this week.

Agribusiness giant Cargill Inc has sold about 32,000 tonnes of Indian wheat to Indonesia in the first large shipment of the grain to Asia in at least seven years.

India lifted a ban on wheat exports in September but shipments from the South Asian nation have picked up in recent weeks as a rally in global prices and a weaker currency made Indian wheat competitive in the world market, traders said.

India, the world's second-biggest wheat producer, is struggling to trim bulging stockpile that have filled up its storage facilities after the bumper harvests of recent years.

Grain stocks in Indian government warehouses stood at a record 82.4 million tonnes on June 1 although there was storage space only for 63 million tonnes, forcing authorities to store the surplus in the open. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)