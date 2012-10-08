MUMBAI Oct 8 Wheat futures in India rose for a
third straight session on Monday to a near three-week high on
lower supplies in spot markets and are likely to remain stable
this weak as traders hold onto positions, expecting additional
supplies from government warehouses.
"Lower supplies are pushing prices higher, but we don't
expect prices to rise further as the government could release
additional wheat to control food prices," said Vinod Mittal, a
trader based in Khanna, Punjab.
Traders were expecting that the government might offer 5
million tonnes of wheat from its warehouses, in addition to the
3 million tonnes offered in June, to ease shortages in the spot
market. But it didn't happen.
Most millers stayed away from the market during the arrival
season, expecting a fall in prices after the end of the
government's buying programme.
However, higher buying by government agencies left little
wheat for others, and after the end of the arrival season mills
were scrambling to secure supplies, thus sending the prices
higher in local markets.
Wheat prices also got support from the removal of the
additional 10 percent margin imposed on long side wheat
contracts by the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) on Thursday.
Profit-taking by some following the sharp rise in three
straight sessions could weigh on prices, though most traders
believe wheat futures are unlikely to fall due to lower
supplies, Mittal said.
In Chicago, the key December contract fell around 5
percent last week, its biggest weekly decline in three months.
At 1239 GMT, the key wheat contract on CBOT was up 0.23
percent at $8.59-1/2 per bushel.
The key November contract on the NCDEX was up 2.18
percent at 1,545 rupees ($29.78) or $7.16 per bushel, after
hitting a high of 1,554 rupees, a level last seen on Sept .18,
earlier in the day.
($1 = 51.8850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)