MUMBAI Oct 19 Wheat futures in India, the
world's second-largest producer, are likely to climb next week
on hopes for a rise in export demand after Ukraine, a major
seller, announced a ban on shipments, pushing up global prices.
Wheat prices in the local markets are also getting support
from strong consumer demand in the ongoing festival season,
although they dipped on Friday as traders shifted positions with
the expiry of near-month contract, which expires on Oct.
19.
"The overall trend is positive. Demand in the local market
is strong and the rise in global wheat prices is beneficial for
India, which is sitting on huge stocks," said Anil Agrawal, a
Delhi-based wheat exporter.
Indian wheat futures have risen over 6.5 percent since the
beginning of this month, ahead of the Dussehra or Durga Puja
festival later in October and Diwali or the festival of lights
in November.
Demand for wheat products rises in festivals as families
prepare special dishes and sweets for get-togethers.
Traders added that demand for Indian wheat could get a boost
after Ukraine decided to ban exports.
India is currently offering wheat for export from government
stocks, which are overflowing after several bumper harvests.
Wheat stocks with state-run Indian agencies on Oct. 1 stood
at 43.15 million tonnes, nearly four times the usual 11 million
tonnes.
On Friday, two tenders for export of wheat from government
warehouses were awarded at around $310 per tonne. That compares
with U.S soft wheat, quoted at about $380 in Asian markets, and
Australian prime wheat at about $385 per tonne.
Wheat shipments from India usually fetch lower prices due to
quality concerns such as pest infestation and other bacterial
infections, which can spoil some of the production.
At 1201 GMT, the key December international contract
was trading up 1.5 percent at $8.81-1/2 per bushel.
The most-traded domestic contract for November on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange marginally down
at 1,546 Indian rupee per 100 kg. (about $7.5 per bushel)
($1 = 53.0275 rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)