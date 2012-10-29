MUMBAI Oct 29 Wheat futures in India, the
world's second-largest producer, rose on Monday on strong
consumer demand and are likely to rise further this week on
expected increase in shipments following a ban announced by
Ukraine, a major exporter.
Traders expect wheat prices to decline after mid-November on
pressure from the expectations of a record output for a third
straight year.
"Wheat prices are likely to rise as demand is good and
supplies low due to the lean season. However, as conditions are
suitable for higher planting, there could be some softness in
prices after mid-November when the festival season gets over,"
said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.
Demand for wheat products rises in festivals as families
prepare special dishes and sweets for get-togethers.
An expected increase in global wheat prices following the
ban on shipments announced by Ukraine could boost demand for
Indian wheat and it could keep prices firm in local markets,
trader said.
India is currently offering wheat for export from government
stocks, which are overflowing after several bumper harvests.
Wheat stocks with state-run Indian agencies as on Oct. 1
stood at 43.15 million tonnes, nearly four times the usual 11
million tonnes.
On Wednesday, a tender for export of wheat from government
warehouses was awarded at around $310 per tonne. That compares
with U.S soft wheat, quoted at about $380 in Asian markets, and
Australian prime wheat at about $385 per tonne.
Wheat shipments from India usually fetch lower prices due to
quality concerns such as pest infestation and other bacterial
infections, which can spoil some of the produce.
At 1116 GMT, the key December international contract
was trading up 0.67 percent at $8.69-1/2 per bushel.
The most-traded domestic contract for November on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 3 percent
at 1,585 Indian rupees ($29.53) per 100 kg.(around $7.6 per
bushel)
($1 = 53.6750 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)