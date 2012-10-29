MUMBAI Oct 29 Wheat futures in India, the world's second-largest producer, rose on Monday on strong consumer demand and are likely to rise further this week on expected increase in shipments following a ban announced by Ukraine, a major exporter.

Traders expect wheat prices to decline after mid-November on pressure from the expectations of a record output for a third straight year.

"Wheat prices are likely to rise as demand is good and supplies low due to the lean season. However, as conditions are suitable for higher planting, there could be some softness in prices after mid-November when the festival season gets over," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

Demand for wheat products rises in festivals as families prepare special dishes and sweets for get-togethers.

An expected increase in global wheat prices following the ban on shipments announced by Ukraine could boost demand for Indian wheat and it could keep prices firm in local markets, trader said.

India is currently offering wheat for export from government stocks, which are overflowing after several bumper harvests.

Wheat stocks with state-run Indian agencies as on Oct. 1 stood at 43.15 million tonnes, nearly four times the usual 11 million tonnes.

On Wednesday, a tender for export of wheat from government warehouses was awarded at around $310 per tonne. That compares with U.S soft wheat, quoted at about $380 in Asian markets, and Australian prime wheat at about $385 per tonne.

Wheat shipments from India usually fetch lower prices due to quality concerns such as pest infestation and other bacterial infections, which can spoil some of the produce.

At 1116 GMT, the key December international contract was trading up 0.67 percent at $8.69-1/2 per bushel.

The most-traded domestic contract for November on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 3 percent at 1,585 Indian rupees ($29.53) per 100 kg.(around $7.6 per bushel)

($1 = 53.6750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)