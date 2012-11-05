MUMBAI Nov 5 Wheat futures in India, the world's second-largest producer, hit their highest level in over 10 weeks on Friday and are likely to rise further this fortnight on buoyant consumer demand and on an expected rise in export demand.

Global supplies of wheat are likely to tighten on a potent combination of dry weather in the United States, drought in the Black Sea region and a forecast of rains at the time of harvest in Australia, potentially boosting demand for the Indian wheat, traders said.

The key European milling wheat futures in Paris hit a new contract high of 270.25 euros a tonne e arlier in the day on supply concerns.

"An expected rise in export demand could keep wheat prices firm in the local market, though there could be some softness in prices with progress of wheat sowing," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities in New Delhi.

Indian wheat futures rose over 10 percent in October and touched 1,608 rupees per 100 kg on Thursday, a level not seen since Aug. 24.

India is offering wheat for exports from government stocks, which are at 43.15 million tonnes, nearly four times the target level of 11 million tonnes, after several bumper harvests.

Last week, a tender was awarded at $314 per tonne. That compares with U.S hard wheat, quoted at about $420 per tonne in Asian markets, and Australian prime wheat at about $375 per tonne.

Wheat shipments from India usually fetch lower prices due to quality concerns such as pest infestation and other bacterial infections, which can spoil some of the produce.

Local demand could also support prices in the short term as Indians will celebrate Diwali, or the festival of lights, next week and demand for wheat products rises during this time as families prepare special dishes and sweets for get-togethers.

But as the planting season progresses for the winter crop in the second half of this month and next, prices could slip as farmers are likely to harvest a bumper crop in 2013 and the government has decided not to raise the price it will pay to buy wheat from local farmers.

"Wheat futures could fall by around 100 rupees or 7 percent in December as prospects of surplus wheat crop for a sixth year in a row could hurt the sentiment," said Manjit Singh, a trader based in Khanna, Punjab, a major grower of grain in India.

At 1254 GMT, the key December international contract was up 0.43 percent at $8.68-1/4 per bushel.

The most-traded domestic contract for November on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 2.06 percent at 1,589 rupees ($29.15) per 100 kg (around $7.4 per bushel).

Volumes have shifted this week from the October to the November contract.

($1 = 53.7550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)