NEW DELHI, March 20 Indian wheat futures are likely to remain rangebound with expectations of some upside movement ahead of the harvest and on the possibility of the government allowing more exports.

As part of its efforts to cut down unmanageable stocks, the government earlier this month allowed private traders to export up to 5 million tonnes of wheat from its overflowing warehouses, doubling the quantity of shipments first permitted in July 2012.

But the government needs to create more room for the new season harvest and some traders believe the government may allow more exports.

Wheat harvesting will gather momentum in April and farmers are expected to produce 92.3 million tonnes, the sixth straight year of output surpassing domestic demand of about 76 million tonnes.

"Wheat is likely to remain rangebound and I see some upside bias because there's expectation of more exports," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

India is in talks with Egypt to export wheat, India's trade minister, Anand Sharma, said on Wednesday.

India's wheat stocks at government warehouses on March 1 were at 27.1 million tonnes, more than three times the official target of 8.2 million tonnes for the quarter ending March 31.

On Wednesday, the most-active wheat contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange gained 0.07 percent at 1,429 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)