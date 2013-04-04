NEW DELHI, April 4 Indian wheat futures are
likely to fall this week as the new season harvest starts
rolling in and deliveries gain momentum.
Prices are likely to remain lower for the next few weeks as
harvest and arrivals pick up pace, dealers said.
"Arrivals are the main reason behind wheat being lower and
going forward that will be the trend for some time now," said
Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
Farmers are expected to produce 92.3 million tonnes, the
sixth straight year of output surpassing domestic demand of
about 76 million tonnes.
The higher output will exacerbate storage problems as the
government has run out of space and grain bins are overflowing,
due to bumper harvests since 2007.
India's wheat stocks at government warehouses on March 1
were at 27.1 million tonnes, more than three times the official
target of 8.2 million tonnes for the quarter ending March 31.
As part of its efforts to cut down unmanageable stocks, the
government earlier this month allowed private traders to export
up to 5 million tonnes of wheat from its overflowing warehouses,
doubling the quantity of shipments first permitted in July 2012.
On Wednesday, the most-active wheat contract for May
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange lost 0.51 percent at 1,377 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)