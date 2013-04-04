NEW DELHI, April 4 Indian wheat futures are likely to fall this week as the new season harvest starts rolling in and deliveries gain momentum.

Prices are likely to remain lower for the next few weeks as harvest and arrivals pick up pace, dealers said.

"Arrivals are the main reason behind wheat being lower and going forward that will be the trend for some time now," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

Farmers are expected to produce 92.3 million tonnes, the sixth straight year of output surpassing domestic demand of about 76 million tonnes.

The higher output will exacerbate storage problems as the government has run out of space and grain bins are overflowing, due to bumper harvests since 2007.

India's wheat stocks at government warehouses on March 1 were at 27.1 million tonnes, more than three times the official target of 8.2 million tonnes for the quarter ending March 31.

As part of its efforts to cut down unmanageable stocks, the government earlier this month allowed private traders to export up to 5 million tonnes of wheat from its overflowing warehouses, doubling the quantity of shipments first permitted in July 2012.

On Wednesday, the most-active wheat contract for May delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange lost 0.51 percent at 1,377 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)