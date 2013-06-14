NEW DELHI, June 14 Indian wheat futures are likely to stay lower next week, largely due to a course correction after the contract rose consistently during the week, traders said.

On Friday, the most-active wheat contract for July delivery ended 0.62 percent down at 1,609 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

"There has been a consistent rise and now the contract will stay lower and may even fall to 1,580 rupees per 100 kg sometime next week," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

India, which sits on a huge stockpile of wheat, is trying to boost exports to cut down stocks at government warehouses but traders are not keen to buy due to the high floor price.

Of the 9.5 million tonnes permitted, India has been able to sell only about 4 million tonnes.

India's wheat stocks had piled up to 44.4 million tonnes by June 1, government sources said last week, more than a quarter of the world's total, as it fails to meet export targets because of high prices and quality constraints.

India is set to produce 93.62 million tonnes of wheat in 2013, the farm ministry said in a forecast earlier this month. This is the sixth straight year when wheat production is seen exceeding demand.

The latest output estimate is lower than last year's record 94.88 million tonnes, but more than the annual consumption of about 76 million tonnes.

India grows wheat once a year with planting in October and harvesting in March-April. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jijo Jacob)