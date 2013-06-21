NEW DELHI, June 21 Indian wheat futures are likely to trade lower next week on ample supply as the government freed up 10 million tonnes of the grain on Friday for local bulk consumers such as flour millers, biscuit makers and state governments.

On Friday, the most-active wheat contract for July delivery ended down 0.57 percent at 1,576 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

"The government has released 10 million tonnes of wheat in the open market and that's simply a huge quantity and it will have a bearish impact for a long time now," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

Freeing up wheat would help ease food prices, said Veena Sharma, secretary of the Roller Flour Millers Federation of India.

India's wholesale based food inflation rose to 8.25 percent in May from 6.08 percent in April.

India, which sits on a huge stockpile of wheat, is trying to boost exports to cut down stocks at government warehouses.

The government may consider allowing an extra 2 million tonnes of wheat exports next week after ministers put off making a decision on Friday. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)