NEW DELHI, June 21 Indian wheat futures are
likely to trade lower next week on ample supply as the
government freed up 10 million tonnes of the grain on Friday for
local bulk consumers such as flour millers, biscuit makers and
state governments.
On Friday, the most-active wheat contract for July delivery
ended down 0.57 percent at 1,576 rupees per 100 kg on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
"The government has released 10 million tonnes of wheat in
the open market and that's simply a huge quantity and it will
have a bearish impact for a long time now," said Chowda Reddy, a
senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
Freeing up wheat would help ease food prices, said Veena
Sharma, secretary of the Roller Flour Millers Federation of
India.
India's wholesale based food inflation rose to
8.25 percent in May from 6.08 percent in April.
India, which sits on a huge stockpile of wheat, is trying to
boost exports to cut down stocks at government warehouses.
The government may consider allowing an extra 2 million
tonnes of wheat exports next week after ministers put off making
a decision on Friday.
