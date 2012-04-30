MUMBAI, April 30 Indian wheat futures are likely to extend losses for the third straight week on increased supplies from the new season crop in spot markets.

Wheat output in India, the world's second-biggest producer, is seen at a record 90.23 million tonnes in 2012, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said last week, boosting chances of additional shipments.

The estimated output is higher than the 86.87 million tonnes the country produced in the previous year.

India consumes about 76 million tonnes of wheat a year. It grows one wheat crop, which is planted in November-December and harvested in March-April.

On Monday, the most-traded wheat for May delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.33 percent down at 1,196 rupees per 100 kg at 4:30 p.m. local time.

"Overall fundamentals for wheat is bearish. Prices could fall by up to 20 rupees this week," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

India has allowed exports of 2 million tonnes of the grain, easing an early 2007 ban on overseas sales.

Indian wheat exports will have to compete with cheaper Black Sea origin supplies.

Last year, the government said it would pay 10 percent more to farmers for wheat in 2012 and raised the minimum support price to 1,285 rupees per 100 kg.

The government usually buys wheat from farmers for its welfare schemes through its agencies at pre-agreed rates known as minimum support prices. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)