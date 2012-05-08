MUMBAI May 8 Indian wheat futures are expected to remain steady this week on buying by government agencies and on value buying after a sharp decline in its prices in April.

* At 12:11 p.m. on Tuesday, the June wheat contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 0.33 per 1,200 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has fallen nearly 9 percent since April 1 on surplus supplies as the country is expected to harvest a record wheat crop for the second straight year.

* India is expected to produce a record 90.23 million tonnes of wheat in 2012, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said.

* The estimated output is higher than the 86.87 million tonnes produced in the previous year. India, the world's second biggest producer, consumes about 76 million tonnes of wheat a year.

* "Most traders think that prices have hit the bottom, and further decline in unlikely and prices could go up once arrival season is over," said Vedika Narvekar, senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* The government usually buys wheat from farmers for its welfare schemes through its agencies at pre-agreed rates known as minimum support prices.

* Last year, the government said it would pay 10 percent more to farmers for wheat in 2012 and raised the minimum support price to 1,285 rupees per 100 kg.

* Buying by government agencies such Food Corporation of India is also supporting the prices, Narvekar Said.

* India grows one wheat crop in a year, which is planted in November-December and harvested in March-April. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)