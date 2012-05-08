MUMBAI May 8 Indian wheat futures are expected
to remain steady this week on buying by government agencies and
on value buying after a sharp decline in its prices in April.
* At 12:11 p.m. on Tuesday, the June wheat contract
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was
trading up 0.33 per 1,200 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract has fallen nearly 9 percent since April 1 on
surplus supplies as the country is expected to harvest a record
wheat crop for the second straight year.
* India is expected to produce a record 90.23 million tonnes
of wheat in 2012, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar
said.
* The estimated output is higher than the 86.87 million
tonnes produced in the previous year. India, the world's second
biggest producer, consumes about 76 million tonnes of wheat a
year.
* "Most traders think that prices have hit the bottom, and
further decline in unlikely and prices could go up once arrival
season is over," said Vedika Narvekar, senior analyst with Angel
Commodities Broking.
* The government usually buys wheat from farmers for its
welfare schemes through its agencies at pre-agreed rates known
as minimum support prices.
* Last year, the government said it would pay 10 percent
more to farmers for wheat in 2012 and raised the minimum support
price to 1,285 rupees per 100 kg.
* Buying by government agencies such Food Corporation of
India is also supporting the prices, Narvekar Said.
* India grows one wheat crop in a year, which is planted in
November-December and harvested in March-April.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)