MUMBAI, July 23 India's wheat futures are
expected to fall this week on profit-taking, following the
recent rally in its prices and on fears that further rise in its
prices could attract government intervention.
"A correction in wheat futures is expected as prices have
risen very sharply, though fundamental factors are supporting
prices but there are apprehensions that government might release
additional stock to cool prices," said Chowda Reddy, senior
analyst with JRG Wealth Management.
At 0929 GMT, the August wheat contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading
down 2.2 at 1,430 rupees per 100 kg.
The contract rose about 21 percent, since the beginning of
this month, to hit a high of 1,470 rupees per 100 kg in the
previous session.
The contract could hit a low of 1,350 rupees this week and
there are expectations that fresh buying could emerge after
that, Reddy said.
Wheat prices in India rose following the recent rally in
global prices, which boosted the chances of higher exports from
the South Asian nation.
Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures climbed 0.9 percent on
Friday and set a new four-year high on spillover support from
rallying corn and soybeans, which hit all-time highs amid
concerns about drought-reduced crops.
India has kicked off wheat exports from government stocks
with an offer of 240,000 tonnes, which would be the first such
sale in at least four years, as it tries to makes space in
overflowing warehouses for the next harvest.
On July 1, government stocks were at 49.8 million tonnes,
much higher than a target of 17.1 million for the current
quarter.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)