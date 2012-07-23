MUMBAI, July 23 India's wheat futures are expected to fall this week on profit-taking, following the recent rally in its prices and on fears that further rise in its prices could attract government intervention.

"A correction in wheat futures is expected as prices have risen very sharply, though fundamental factors are supporting prices but there are apprehensions that government might release additional stock to cool prices," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

At 0929 GMT, the August wheat contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 2.2 at 1,430 rupees per 100 kg.

The contract rose about 21 percent, since the beginning of this month, to hit a high of 1,470 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

The contract could hit a low of 1,350 rupees this week and there are expectations that fresh buying could emerge after that, Reddy said.

Wheat prices in India rose following the recent rally in global prices, which boosted the chances of higher exports from the South Asian nation.

Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures climbed 0.9 percent on Friday and set a new four-year high on spillover support from rallying corn and soybeans, which hit all-time highs amid concerns about drought-reduced crops.

India has kicked off wheat exports from government stocks with an offer of 240,000 tonnes, which would be the first such sale in at least four years, as it tries to makes space in overflowing warehouses for the next harvest.

On July 1, government stocks were at 49.8 million tonnes, much higher than a target of 17.1 million for the current quarter. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)