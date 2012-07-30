MUMBAI, July 30 India's wheat futures are likely
to fall this week on extended profit taking and fears that the
government might intervene to control rising food prices.
At 01048 GMT, the August wheat contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading
up 1.21 percent at 1,424 rupees per 100 kg.
The contract, which rose about 21 percent since the
beginning of this month to hit a high of 1,470 rupees on July
21, fell 3.1 percent in the previous week.
" There is not much movement in wheat prices though a surge
in farm commodities due to patchy rains supported by the recent
rally in global prices pushed it up. Now, traders fear that
government might take some steps to control food inflation,"
said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.
Indian ministers will meet on Tuesday to discuss banning
futures of some farm commodities to curb price rise, government
sources said.
Wheat prices are unlikely to touch previous high of 1,470
rupees and could fall to 1,380 rupees this week, Hudani said.
Wheat prices in India rose on hopes of higher exports
following the recent rally in global prices.
Chicago Board of Trade September wheat futures rose 2.1
percent to $9.17-1/4 a bushel on Monday on continued concern
about drought damage to grain crops in the United States and the
Black Sea region, especially Russia.
India has kicked off wheat exports from government stocks
with an offer of 240,000 tonnes, which would be the first such
sale in at least four years, as it tries to makes space in
overflowing warehouses for the next harvest.
On July 1, government stocks were at 49.8 million tonnes,
much higher than the target of 17.1 million for the current
quarter.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)