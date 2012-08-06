MUMBAI Aug 6 Indian wheat futures are likely to
extend losses this week as traders are reluctant to buy at
higher levels.
"Wheat is in over-bought region and a correction in it is
expected this week," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with
JRG Wealth Management.
The benchmark wheat contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 0.9
percent at 1,428 rupees per 100 kg.
The contract has risen around 16 percent since the beginning
of July on hopes of higher exports from India as a severe
drought in the U.S. pushed grain prices up.
India stands to benefit from higher global wheat prices
currently if it manages to seal deals through its three tenders,
issued just days after the country's cabinet approved export of
2 million tonnes of wheat.
Global companies such as Toepfer, Starcom, Cargill
, Louis Dreyfus and Glencore have bid $260-$302 a tonne
for wheat that the Indian government hopes to shift from bulging
stocks.
India lifted a four-year ban on wheat exports in September,
but private shipments from the South Asian nation have picked up
only in recent weeks after a rally in global prices and a weaker
rupee made Indian wheat competitive in the world market.
The government's wheat stocks were 49.8 million tonnes on
July 1, much higher than a target of 17.1 million for the
current quarter. [ID:nD8E8I3008
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)