MUMBAI Aug 6 Indian wheat futures are likely to extend losses this week as traders are reluctant to buy at higher levels.

"Wheat is in over-bought region and a correction in it is expected this week," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

The benchmark wheat contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 0.9 percent at 1,428 rupees per 100 kg.

The contract has risen around 16 percent since the beginning of July on hopes of higher exports from India as a severe drought in the U.S. pushed grain prices up.

India stands to benefit from higher global wheat prices currently if it manages to seal deals through its three tenders, issued just days after the country's cabinet approved export of 2 million tonnes of wheat.

Global companies such as Toepfer, Starcom, Cargill , Louis Dreyfus and Glencore have bid $260-$302 a tonne for wheat that the Indian government hopes to shift from bulging stocks.

India lifted a four-year ban on wheat exports in September, but private shipments from the South Asian nation have picked up only in recent weeks after a rally in global prices and a weaker rupee made Indian wheat competitive in the world market.

The government's wheat stocks were 49.8 million tonnes on July 1, much higher than a target of 17.1 million for the current quarter. [ID:nD8E8I3008 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)