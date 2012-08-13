MUMBAI Aug 13 Indian wheat futures are likely
to extend losses this week on weak spot market demand and a
surplus in supply, while an improvement in rains and subsequent
decline in the prices of other farm commodities too weighed on
the sentiment.
"Wheat prices are likely to fall as fresh buying has stopped
on market talks that government might curb shipments by private
traders," said Prasoon Mathur, senior analyst with Religare
Commodities.
The benchmark wheat contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed provisionally
down 0.58 percent at 1,370 rupees per 100 kg.
Wheat prices could touch 1,340 rupees level this week,
Mathur said.
India stands to benefit from higher global wheat prices
currently if it manages to seal deals through its three tenders,
issued just days after the country's cabinet approved export of
2 million tonnes of wheat.
India sold only 79 percent of government wheat stocks
offered in a first round of tenders, trade sources said on
Thursday, deciding against awarding one of the tenders after
judging bids too low at a time that global prices are soaring.
"Traders are worried that as soon as prices of wheat start
rising in local market, government could impose restriction on
shipments and this has dampened the spirit," said Ranjit
Mankharia, a trader from Bikaner, Rajasthan.
India lifted a four-year ban on wheat exports in September,
but private shipments from the South Asian nation have picked up
only in recent weeks after a rally in global prices and a weaker
rupee made Indian wheat competitive in the world market.
The government's wheat stocks were 49.8 million tonnes on
July 1, much higher than a target of 17.1 million for the
current quarter.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)