MUMBAI Aug 21 Indian wheat futures are expected
to rise this week on buying by exporters, after a recent rally
in global prices boosted demand for the grain from the South
Asian nation.
"Exporters are getting good orders from Southeast Asian
countries and are buying in good quantity from spot markets,"
said Manjit Singh, a trader based in the Khanna spot market in
Punjab.
Thai feed millers bought 80,000 tonnes of Indian wheat and
South American soymeal this week, while Pakistan sold 80,000
tonnes of corn into Southeast Asia.
The Key U.S. wheat futures on Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) have rallied 40 percent since mid-June with the expansion
of a drought in the Midwest farm belt that is now the most
extensive in 56 years.
The most active September wheat contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading
up 2.42 percent at 1,481 rupees per 100 kg at 0822 GMT on
Tuesday.
In the Khanna spot market, the largest grain market in
India, wheat rose 25 rupees to 1,450 rupees per 100 kg.
Bulging stocks following the record harvest forced India to
lift a four-year ban on wheat exports in September, but
shipments from the South Asian nation picked up only in recent
months as a weakness in the rupee and a rally in global prices
made Indian wheat competitive.
The government's wheat stocks were 49.8 million tonnes on
July 1, far higher than a target of 17.1 million for the current
quarter.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)